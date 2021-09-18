The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWZ opened at $9.61 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

