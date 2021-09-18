The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The Timken has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

