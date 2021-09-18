The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $67.56. The Timken shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 4,120 shares traded.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

