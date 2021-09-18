The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years.

TJX stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of The TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

