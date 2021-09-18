The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TJX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.41. 9,208,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,722. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

