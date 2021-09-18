The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. CSFB upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$82.48. 11,188,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,563. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

