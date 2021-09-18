Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

