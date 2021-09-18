THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $86.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $10.02 or 0.00020743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

