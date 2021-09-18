Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.13 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.