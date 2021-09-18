Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,829.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,478.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.