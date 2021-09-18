Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,717,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ajax I by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ajax I by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Shares of AJAX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Ajax I has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.