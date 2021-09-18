Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,410 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Open Lending worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.