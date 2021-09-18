Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $497.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.76 and a 1-year high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

