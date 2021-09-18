Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,857 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $82,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

