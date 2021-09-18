Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

AeroVironment stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

