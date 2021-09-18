Tobam Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

