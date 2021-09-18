Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,857 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

AEM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,451. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

