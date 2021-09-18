Tobam Purchases 14,934 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tobam lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $36,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,127. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

