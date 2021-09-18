Tobam Sells 20,403 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.67. 3,736,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

