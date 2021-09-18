TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $495,208.51

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $495,208.51 and approximately $17,474.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.