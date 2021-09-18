Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 461 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.