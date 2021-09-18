Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.39 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

