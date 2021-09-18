Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,252 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $255.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.31 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

