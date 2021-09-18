Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Cut by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

TSCO opened at $207.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

