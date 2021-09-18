Treat DAO Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $88,769.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

