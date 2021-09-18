Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.