Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

