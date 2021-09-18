TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in TrueCar by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

