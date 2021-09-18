TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240,697.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $240,697.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

