Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $13,216,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $9,837,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

