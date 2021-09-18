Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $299,950.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.

TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

