Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $432.09

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.09 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 430,286 shares changing hands.

TYMN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a market cap of £867.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 767.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.