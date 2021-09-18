Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0808 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $726,701.88 and $17,203.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

