Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 380,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $75.81 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

