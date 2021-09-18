Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

