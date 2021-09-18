UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €297.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

