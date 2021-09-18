Ulrich Trogele Buys 3,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

