ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 12,500 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Friday. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of £48.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.04.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.