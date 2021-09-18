Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $311.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.30 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $20,926,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

