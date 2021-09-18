United Maritime Capital LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Tilray makes up about 1.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,644,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

