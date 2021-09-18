United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 8.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,439.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

