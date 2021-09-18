United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 101,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

