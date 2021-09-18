United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 69.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 481.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 158.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.95. 4,867,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.