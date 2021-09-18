United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.