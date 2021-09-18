United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

X stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in United States Steel by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United States Steel by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

