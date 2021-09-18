Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

