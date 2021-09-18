Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

