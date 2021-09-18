Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $147.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Universal Display stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.75. 1,082,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $216.21. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

