Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Increased to $327.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.91.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $308.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

