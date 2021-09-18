urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $200,700.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $14.51 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

